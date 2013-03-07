Iconic star Marilyn Monroe voted best ever blonde!

According to a recent poll the Some Like It Hot actress is the greatest blonde of all time, closely followed by Grace Kelly.

The results of a poll conducted by Clairol Nice 'n Easy saw Marilyn Monroe come out on top as the most iconic blonde of all time. Her groomed 50s waves have become synonymous with timeless glamour, and made her a role model for modern blondes.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLES

'It’s amazing to think that even now, almost half a century after her death, she has still beaten modern blonds to the top spot,' a spokeswoman for the brand said.

Proving that our biggest inspiration comes from blonde bombshells of the past, Grace Kelly and Brigitte Bardot placed second and third.

Cameron Diaz was the highest placed modern day star, coming in fourth, with Scarlett Johansson and Madonna also making the list.

SEE MORE CAMERON DIAZ PICTURES

While the poll didn't confirm whether blondes have more fun, if these ladies are anything to go by, then we think it's a dead cert!

By Hayley Spencer