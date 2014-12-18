How To Nail A Fishtail Plait

It’s the ‘do that will see you through the entire festive period from the office bash to your New Year soiree. Here, Beauty Director Cassie Steer show us how with a - lot of - help from celebrity stylist and Herbal Essences Ambassador Ben Cook

Chic, cool and just that bit more impressive-looking than your average braid, it’s the style we should all have mastered by now but guess what? When it came down to the nitty gritty of actually doing it, even our beauty director was struggling to remember how. So notebooks at the ready as we’re about to take you back to beauty school. Better still, it’s surprisingly easy to do (really!). So limber up those digits, arm yourself with an elastic band, a texturising spray (we love Herbal Essences Clearly Naked Dry Shampoo, £2.99) and get plaiting!