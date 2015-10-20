Bigger, Fuller, Stronger, Longer - The Secret To Amazing Hair

Imagine having insanely good hair. Thick, bouncy, Amal Clooney- meets-Kate Middleton hair. Want to give the illusion that you’ve got more than you were born with? Us too. Queen of luscious locks Jess Lacey tells us how…

BODY TRICKS FROM THE PROs

Bring limp locks back to life with our experts’ styling secrets...

1. Mix Your Tones

‘Applying light and dark shades instantly adds dimension. Darker tones in blonde hair will make the lighter tones stand out, while multiple lighter tones framing the face give the illusion of thicker hair.’

Adam Reed, co-founder of Percy & Reed Salons

2. Don't Layer

‘If you’re concerned about the thickness of your hair, avoid layering because it reduces fullness. Also, ask your stylist not to lift your hair as they cut, but to leave it downwards instead, as lifting lessens thickness.’

Andrew Barton, creative salon director at Urban Retreat, Harrods

3. The Tong Secret

‘For great root volume, take sections of hair roughly 3-4 cm wide and 1-2cm thick. Apply your heated tongs near the roots of each section, being careful not get too close to your scalp, and leave them for 3-4 seconds to create

a hair bend or “root bump”. This creates lift. Before you do anything else, wait for the hair to cool down so the root bump sets in place.’

Neil Moodie, co-founder of Windle & Moodie

4. Keep It Blunt

‘A blunt style with a shaggy fringe gives an overall thicker appearance, and fewer layers will make ends look more substantial. Also, get air into your hair by styling with a big, round brush, lifting as you blow-dry.’

Reece Walker, senior stylist at Neville Hair & Beauty

THE VOLUMISING PRODUCTS YOU NEED IN YOUR LIFE

If your hair sheds quickly…

Massage Charles Worthington Thicker & Fuller Shampoo, £7.99, into the scalp, applying firm pressure to help stimulate the hair follicles.

If your pony needs a little giddy-up…

Spritz Kérastase Matérialiste All-Over Thickening Spray Gel, £19.50, onto towel-dried hair and blast upside down with your dryer.

If you’re tired of daily plumping…

Take John Frieda Luxurious Volume 7-Day In-Shower Treatment, £9.99, into the shower with you and spray onto wet hair. We can vouch it lasts the whole week!

If you have to style-in your volume…

Scrunch a generous amount of GHD Style Total Volume Foam, £14.95, into damp hair. The mousse coats locks from root to tip to make even the finest hair look bouncy

If your fine hairis more limp than lustrous…

Waves are the ultimate way to fake volume. Try Tresemmé Perfectly (Un)Done Wave Creating Sea Foam, £5.50, to give them an even fuller texture.

EAT YOUR WAY TO THICKER HAIR WITH THE PERFECT HAIR DIET

Although we’re all born with a set number of hair follicles, and there’s no changing that, according to Dr Sandeep Sattur, member of the Pantene Pro-V Hair Research Institute and hair restorative surgeon in Mumbai, how you eat can cause them to fall asleep and stop producing new hairs. He has three firm rules for ultimate thick and shiny tresses…

ONE Eating less than 1500 calories per day is hair kryptonite, and you’ll need to add supplements to your diet to avoid serious hair loss.

TWO

Vegetarians need to eat more dark, leafy greens such as spinach and kale.

THREE The ultimate hair diet is 5-6 dates, an almond and some ground nuts every day.

HOW TO GET HAIR LIKE A KARDASHIAN

https://instagram.com/p/5svlw1OS7P/ TODAY @makeupbymario @petersavichair A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 28, 2015 at 4:58pm PDT

First Kim swore by them, and then Khloe got in on the action. Now, Hairfinity capsules are huge in the US, and finally us Brits can get our hands on them because they’ve just launched over here, too. Reports stateside say they make hair shinier, stronger, less tangled and grow at a faster rate. So, what the heck are these magic beans? They’re a natural vitamin complex, containing collagen and 18 different amino acids (the building blocks of the keratin protein that makes up our hair). See you in the queue…

(£24 for one month’s supply, hairfinity.co.uk)

TAKE THE PLAIT TEST

Is your hair stressed and prone to breakage? Here’s a surefire way to tell in seconds. Braid your locks and take a good look. Hair that’s healthy and strong should be roughly the same thickness all the way down (depending on your layers, of course). Plaits that lessen into a wispy finish show your hair has been subject to stress, so it’s time to adopt some textual healing.

HAIRHACKS

‘Hold on to your bouncy blow-dry overnight, by wrapping your hair into a bun using a velvet hair tie before you go to bed. It stops hair from ruching and disrupting the blown-in style.’

Andrew Barton, creative director at Urban Retreat, Harrods

‘Every other time you wash your hair apply shampoo only to your roots to avoid too many drying ingredients being applied to the ends.’

Ben Cooke, celebrity stylist

‘If you want more body avoid silicone. Find shampoos with the lowest levels of silicone, then use a conditioner that matches your natural hair texture.’

Kevin Mancuso, creative director at Nexxus

‘Avoid breakage by brushing your hair downwards in sections from the ends and working your way up to the roots. Also, never wear a hairband at night – it can snag and break fragile hair while you toss and turn in your sleep.’

Jonathan Long, co-founder of Lockonego

‘Wearing your hair parted down the same side, every day, for years means hair becomes trained to lie flat on that side. Switch sides and you’ll instantly get lift at the roots, making the crown appear fuller.’

Charles Worthington, celebrity hairdresser

https://instagram.com/p/9BHPRcui5I/ off to the Q Awards! A post shared by @ellaeyre on Oct 19, 2015 at 4:24am PDT

START USING VINEGAR

Vinegar anyone? We may have shrugged it off as an old wives’ tale, but it turns out vinegar is the secret to super-healthy hair, after all. French nutritionists have been recommending drinking vinegar mixed with water for decades because the acidity level is virtually the same as that of our hair. It seals cuticles and reinforces the structure of each strand, so hair looks glossier and colour lasts longer. But if the thought of glugging down a glass makes you gag, try Christophe Robin Regenerating Hair Finish Lotion, £36, with hibiscus vinegar. Check out these three vinegar tips we’ll be trying:

ONE Wash your hair with vinegar to give it a shine boost.

TWO Work it through your mid-lengths and ends to remove colour build-up and brassiness.

THREE Soak hair for ten minutes in apple cider vinegar to soften.