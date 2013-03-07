How to get Fearne Cotton's hot spring/summer hair trend

Fearne Cotton made a bold statement with her edgy and very on-trend plait at a recent red carpet event. Courtesy of celeb stylist Mark Hill, Fearne’s gorgeous locks emulated the wondrous looks as seen on the spring/summer 2010 catwalks of Alexander Wang, Prada and Missoni. Effortlessly chic, the plait is a quick and easy way to update your look.

How to create the perfect plait:

Step 1: Mark Hill recommends his Va Va Voom Blow Dry Mousse, £4.99, for texture and lift before plaiting.

Step 2: Create a side parting and gather the hair back into a loose ponytail, leaving the front section as it is.

Step 3: Weave into a fish-tail plait and don’t worry if it looks slightly amateur, messy and muddled as that's all part of the look!

Step 4: Finish with Mark's Diamond Shine Spray, £5.99, to give shine and hold.

Grab your Mark Hill products exclusively at Boots.

By Angelica Hermon