Want to learn how to do a fishtail plait? Let Blake Lively show you how with our easy step by step guide on how to get the perfect fishtail plait...

Looking to find out how to a fishtail plait like an A-lister? Blake Lively modelled the perfect fishtail plait at the Savages premiere. Easier than it looks, master the art of the fishtail plait with our quick guide.

One to watch for wow-worthy red carpet hair and make-up, Blake went ultra high with the pony and letting the fishtail drape down over one shoulder, the style pro added an extra pop of colour from her turquoise earrings to really complement her blonde tresses.

MORE CELEBRITY PLAITS HAIRSTYLES

How To Do A Fishtail Plait - Step-by-step guide:

- Separate hair into two sections with a straight parting in the middle

- Take a third smaller piece (approximately finger width) of hair from the outside of the left section and pull it over the top of the section, towards the middle and grasp it under the right section tightly.

- Repeat on the right section

- Keep alternating sides, weaving over and under, continuing until you reach the bottom of you hair

- Secure with elastic

SEE MORE HAIR AND BEAUTY HOW-TOS

Watch our hair how-to video below for more plaited hairstyle ideas...