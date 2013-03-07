HOT HAIRSTYLES: Get Hollywood hair on the high street!

Hershesons Blow Dry Bars have a new hairstyle menu so you can get locks like Sienna Miller, Pixie Lott and Blake Lively in your lunch hour!

Father-son duo Luke and Daniel Hersheson can name drop Kylie Minogue and Jennifer Aniston in their list of celeb clients. So their blowdries are some of the most sought-after in London. The Hersheson Blow Dry bar is THE hotspot for red-carpet-worthy hair.

SEE JENNIFER ANISTON'S HAIR HISTORY

There are eight hairstyles to pick from. Choose Big and Bouncy to bring out your inner Beyonce, opt for Wavy Gravy if you’re feeling more Sienna boho chic or pick the glamorous Bardot to inject a bit of swinging 60s, a la Pixie Lott, into your look.

SEE 50 SPRING CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLES

And you can even fit your hair makeover into a lunch hour. Just pop in, place your order and in less than 30 minutes you’ll leave looking a lot less high street and way more Hollywood for just £22!

The three new styles include Marcel which recreates the glamour of the silver screen with ultra-chic waves if you’re going for Penelope Cruz’s Golden Globes coiffed curls. Or, think flares and disco for the 70s-inspired The Rick Rack Jack. Finally, choose Big and Brushed for Gossip Girl Serena’s bounce and volume.

SEE THE BEST HAIR AND BEAUTY TRENDS FROM GOLDEN GLOBES 2010

And for fans of the high street Mecca that is Topshop Oxford Street, Hershesons now have a stand alone salon in the basement… Which makes both us, and our hair, very happy,

By Marisa Bate