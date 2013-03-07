HOT HAIRSTYLE: Nicole Scherzinger works a twisted ponytail at the US X Factor launch...

The ponytail hair trend shows no sign of abating and just when we thought we'd seen every take on the style, the gorgeous US X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger nails the look by putting her very own twist on it.
Hitting the red carpet alongside fellow US X Factor judges Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul, former InStyle cover star Nicole wore a jaw-dropping sparkling silver choker gown with a sizzling cut-out back - showing off her ponytail to perfection.
With a glossy, slightly volumised crown, Nic positioned her pony high, with the tail tresses falling into a tightly twisted fishtail plait. Ultra polished, contoured skin with creamy pink lips and smokey eyes completed her dazzlingly delicious look.