HOT HAIRSTYLE: Nicole Scherzinger works a twisted ponytail at the US X Factor launch...

Nicole Scherzinger nailed this season's ponytail hair trend as she hit the US X Factor red carpet alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul...

The ponytail hair trend shows no sign of abating and just when we thought we'd seen every take on the style, the gorgeous US X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger nails the look by putting her very own twist on it.

Hitting the red carpet alongside fellow US X Factor judges Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul, former InStyle cover star Nicole wore a jaw-dropping sparkling silver choker gown with a sizzling cut-out back - showing off her ponytail to perfection.

With a glossy, slightly volumised crown, Nic positioned her pony high, with the tail tresses falling into a tightly twisted fishtail plait. Ultra polished, contoured skin with creamy pink lips and smokey eyes completed her dazzlingly delicious look.

