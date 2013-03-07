HOT HAIR TREND: Bold new bobs!

Longer locks may have ruled the autumn winter runways, but bobs are having an A-list moment! See how Keira Knightley, Alexa Chung and co. wear theirs...

One of the hottest new season hair trends has to be the bold new bob. Far removed from its slightly more sedate past, this season sees celebs including Keira Knightley, Alexa Chung, Pixie Lott, all rocking the cut in their own way, showing us just how versatile a hairdo it really is.

HAIR TREND: BOBS!

Hair goddess Jennifer Aniston kicked off the trend earlier this year with her super sophisticated long bob, revealing how hair can still feel long and lustrous but with a little more shape and bounce. Meanwhile, bob veteran Scarlett Johansson shows off a smouldering new take on the trend, Dianna Agron goes choppy and textured and Cheryl Cole does a daring asymmetric cut.

So, from midi to long, sleek to textured - whatever your hair-type, we've picked our top 10 favourite celebrity bobs to give you a little tresses-trimming inspiration

TOP 10 CELEB BOBS