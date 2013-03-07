HOT HAIR COLOUR: Eva Mendes dyes her hair RED!

Known for her lustrous long brunette locks, gorgeous actress Eva Mendes has tinted her tresses a wow-worthy shade of red for her new movie Holly Motor.
Showing off her vibrant new look on set in Paris, Eva styled her hair in a vintage-esque beehive complete with ultra winged eye make-up and vampy blood-red nails. A luxurious silk gold wrap and ultra strappy heels revealed her enviable pins.
The movie stars French actor Dennis Lavant who plays a time-traveling man - and Eva is just one of the characters from his past. Kylie Minogue also stars in the movie!
Due to be released next year, we can't wait to see it.