HOT HAIR COLOUR: Eva Mendes dyes her hair RED!

Check out Eva Mendes as you've never seen her before, with ravishing red hair!

Known for her lustrous long brunette locks, gorgeous actress Eva Mendes has tinted her tresses a wow-worthy shade of red for her new movie Holly Motor.

MORE EVA MENDES PICS

Showing off her vibrant new look on set in Paris, Eva styled her hair in a vintage-esque beehive complete with ultra winged eye make-up and vampy blood-red nails. A luxurious silk gold wrap and ultra strappy heels revealed her enviable pins.

The movie stars French actor Dennis Lavant who plays a time-traveling man - and Eva is just one of the characters from his past. Kylie Minogue also stars in the movie!

Due to be released next year, we can't wait to see it.

CELEB HAIR TRANSFORMATIONS