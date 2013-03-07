HOT HAIR: Cheryl Cole works the 60s beehive for her shoe launch party!

Cheryl Cole went super 60s with her hair, working a bouffant beehive for her shoe collection launch party!

When it comes to party hair, Cheryl Cole is our go-to celebrity! Never afraid to try out different hair trends, the sizzling singer made sure her 60s inspired beehive made as big an impact as her smouldering dress.

Hitting the launch party for her new shoe collection with with StylistPick, Cheryl worked a scarlet draped mini-dress teamed with glittering heels from the collection.

But it was her hair that had everyone talking. A fan of big hair, Cheryl's beautiful blonde tresses were brushed up into a volumised beehive bun, with a pretty gold headband to keep the front section neat and in check.

Hopefully we'll be seeing a lot more of Cheryl and her hot hair out and about!

