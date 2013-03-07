Hot celebrity hairstyle: Maika Monroe's red carpet plait

by: Sinead O'Donoghue
7 Mar 2013

Maika Monroe looked effortlessly stylish at Venice Film Festival with a simple side plait...

Maika Monroe stole the show at the premiere of her new movie At Any Price during Venice Film Festival when she stepped out on Zac Efron’s arm wearing a floor-sweeping Marchesa dress teamed with a plaited hairstyle.

With Blake Lively and Diane Kruger paving the way for red carpet plaits, 18-year old actress Maika followed suit with a chunky side-swept version.

Maika’s side-plaited hairstyle was perfect for adding a youthful injection to her serious designer gown and ensured that she didn’t look like she was trying too hard. We love!

