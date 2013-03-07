HOT CELEB HAIRSTYLE: Amanda Seyfried's side plait

Amanda Seyfried is the latest star to work the wonderous side plait on the red carpet. This hairstyle has been previously championed by Mary-Kate Oslen, Rachel McAdams and Fearne Cotton, and Amanda has now picked up on this hot hairstyle trend.

The scruffy side-plait is the perfect red carpet hairstyle for those starlets looking for a youthful injection to a serious red carpet outfit. The reason so many celebs love this style is because it gives their otherwise super-groomed outfits a little bohemian edge… Perfect for looking as if they haven't tried to hard.

Translated into our lives, this means wear your slinky Saturday night cocktail dress with a mussed-up side-plait and you'll have instant A-list cool.

Sounds good to us!

By Pat McNulty