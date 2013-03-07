HOT CELEB HAIRSTYLE: Amanda Seyfried's side plait

Rex
by: Pat McNulty
7 Mar 2013

Plaits and braids are THE hot celebrity hairstyle right now…

Amanda Seyfried is the latest star to work the wonderous side plait on the red carpet. This hairstyle has been previously championed by Mary-Kate Oslen, Rachel McAdams and Fearne Cotton, and Amanda has now picked up on this hot hairstyle trend.

The scruffy side-plait is the perfect red carpet hairstyle for those starlets looking for a youthful injection to a serious red carpet outfit. The reason so many celebs love this style is because it gives their otherwise super-groomed outfits a little bohemian edge… Perfect for looking as if they haven't tried to hard.

Translated into our lives, this means wear your slinky Saturday night cocktail dress with a mussed-up side-plait and you'll have instant A-list cool.

Sounds good to us!

By Pat McNulty

 

