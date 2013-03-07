Heidi Klum models glam hairstyle in NYC

Model and TV star Heidi Klum gets her hair windblown in New York for a hairspray ad – and still looks gorge!

Heidi Klum is set to reveal the secret to her perfectly-tousled mane: it’s all down to Schwarzkopf Taft Hair Spray.

The America’s Next Top Model hostess was filmed looking ultra-glam in NYC in a navy trench and sky-high blue suede shoes in the ad for the haircare product, but obviously all eyes were on her stunning mane.

Working her way around a revolving door, the model and mum-of-four went from sporting a polished blowdry to being totally windswept and back again without a hair out of place in a matter of minutes.

The drama continued later as she was splashed SATC-style by a New York City cab, but again her coiffe remained in place.

Thanks for the style tip, Heidi, we can’t wait to see the ad!