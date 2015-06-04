Hairstyles For Thick Hair: A-List Inspo To Fight That Frizz

Hairstyles for thick hair can feel rather limited, but don’t let the frizz and volume get you down as there's unlimited options for your voluminous mane. Look to the A-list for ideas...

Hairstyles for thick hair can feel rather limited, but don’t let the frizz and volume get you down.

The grass is always greener… If you’ve got thick hair, you get fed up of taming it and wish for fine, sleek locks. But, if you’ve got the latter – which you inevitably see as lank and boring - you dream of voluminous tresses. Either way, there are options. Galore.

Thick hair is actually seriously versatile. I know it might not feel like it sometimes, when you’re frazzling your strands on humid holidays or dashing between shop fronts in the rain to stop your hair frizzing, maybe more so than fine hair.

Long thick hairstyles are the classic. Think all of those 90s supers and the most glamorous red carpet looks… All voluminous swathes of long hair, right? Though this is a little dated, living in the bob revival, you get the gist.

If you’re looking for hairstyles ideas for long thick hair, there are plenty. Julia Roberts, Kate Middleton and Penelope Cruz all work long glossy locks, without having to worried they look lank or lacklustre. To keep it under control, just ensure you keep it conditioned and regularly cut for a healthy shine.

Updos for thick hair can also work better than in finer locks as they’ll stay in place longer, due to the less fine texture of your hair, and there will be no need for hair accessories to bulk it out.

Lastly, we come to short hairstyles for thick hair – and here’s where you have many more options. Though the lob, and even the lob, can be a challenge as the shorter length doesn’t way down the volume, a pixie-esque crop can be perfect. Think Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson.

Check out these celeb styles for ideas for thick hair…Hairstyles For Thick Hair