Hairstyles for round faces can be a challenge but don't think of it as limiting, there's a whole lot of options out there. The key to finding a style to suit you is working with your soft and feminine face, instead of emphasising the curves and fighting against it. We've rounded up the best celebrity hairstyles for round faces to show you what you can do...

First up, a round face is one which doesn't have killer cheekbones and is about as long as it is wide (…round, yes).

Take a long face with killer cheekbones, for example. A poker straight style, favoured by the likes of Olivia Munn and Mila Kunis, or slicked-back look, like Hayden Panettiere, would be too harsh, but they are the perfect long hairstyles for round faces as they add angles and clean definition.

Steer clear of a bouncy, curled bob as it will be too soft, but voluminous roots and waved tips like Emma Stone and Doutzen Kroes, or a swept-over red carpet style which offsets the shape, a la Miranda Kerr, works a treat.

Short hairstyles for round faces aren't off the cards either. Michelle Williams gives her round face angles and edge, while Charlize Theron shows that a slick pixie crop can add the definition you need.

If you're not happy with your hair as it is right now, a fringe is a sure-fire way to break up your face shape. Whether you fancy an asymmetric sweeping fringe, a chunky block fringe or a more Boho-look centre-parted one, make sure it cuts above the cheekbones to create structure where you need it.

