HAIR TRENDS: Rachel Bilson gets a fringe!

Rachel Bilson is the latest celeb to get in on the celeb hair trend and get a fringe!

Leona Lewis, Rose Byrne, Sandra Bullock have all been seen wearing their fringes lately, and now Rachel Bilson gets in on the hair trend.

With a slightly-parted, soft textured fringe, graduated into her hair, Rachel's new 'do frames the petite actress' gorgeous features to perfection!

And while Leona and Rose went for straight-cut fringes, Rachel's more tousled fringe is a real nod to the spring/summer 70s trend.

If you fancy going for the chop and updating your 'do, top celeb hairdresser Jamie Stevens shares his tips on how to choose a fringe for your faceshape: "A round face needs lots of shape coming onto it, so an angular fringe cut to points over the ears looks great. For a square face, stick with softer fringes, nothing too sharp – rounded cuts with a sweeping fringe is perfect. Long faces really suit any type of fringe, as they act to shorten the face: soft fringes, sweeping, or heavily layered fringes all look fantastic. Oval faces suit most styles, so try any of the latest fringe trends."

By Tara Gardner