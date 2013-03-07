HAIR TRENDS: Golden Globes 2011 hair how-tos!

If you loved Natalie Portman's winning hairstyle, Scarlett Johansson's new 'do or Megan Fox's Hollywood waves, we show you how to get the look...

Fancy going for a red carpet hairstyle? The Golden Globes 2011 sparked a fabulous array of stunning styles and classic cuts that believe it or not, are easy to do yourself!

The last word in glamour and glitz, the 2011 Golden Globes certainly didn't disappoint in the hairstyle stakes. Hair was sleek, chic and classic - hairstyles weren't off-beat or experimental, celebs stuck to their strengths and made their hair a lustrous accessory to their red carpet gowns.

While Natalie Portman's gorgeous side up-do was reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn's classic style, Scarlett Johannson went for something a little more laidback with tousled, twists.

Mad Men star January Jones had a 'do that would make her alter-ego Betty Draper proud, with neatly blow-dried column waves, while screen siren Megan Fox opted for classic old-style Hollywood waves.

And to help you get the look, we've got our team of expert celeb hairstylists to show you how to style these gorgeous red carpet hairdos at home!

By Tara Gardner