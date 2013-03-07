HAIR TRENDS: Backstage hair at London Fashion Week

Clairol Nice 'n' easy take us backstage at Matthew Williamson and Michael Van der Ham's AW 11 shows and reveal next season's top hair trends

London Fashion Week saw a strong new aesthetic emerge for hair, as last season's soft, sun-kissed locks were dyed darker and took on serious substance.

Duffy, the man behind the hair at Matthew Williamson and Michael Van der Ham's shows, reveals that understated and simple hairstyles will reign next season, carried on strong, confident shoulders.

As Matthew Williamson's well-travelled boho queens took to the runway they were prepped with newly dyed glossy brown locks, styled in bouncy blowdries that floated as the ladies strutted.

In keeping with Van der Ham's penchant for the androgynous, Duffy chose a look that was "strong in the front, but soft at the back", giving an overall "feminine outline".

Looks like hair is taking on some serious attitude next season.

By Hayley Spencer