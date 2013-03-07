HAIR TRENDS 2011: Try a new hairstyle for spring summer with our trends chart

Fringes, braids, ponies or waves - update your look for spring summer with our top trends hotlist

With warmer weather upon us there's never been a better time than to escape your winter style rut and nail some spring summer hair trends!

SPRING SUMMER HAIR

The spring summer 2011 runways were awash with power partings, chic ponytails, bold braids and laidback waves. Colour packs a bright punch this season, so it's a perfect excuse to experiment with hot hues - think reds and blondes! Meanwhile texture comes in all forms from the sleek mirror-shine finish to 70s fizz frizz and textured beach-kissed hair.

So whether you're after a style update or a total style overhaul, there's a trend to suit all this season.

