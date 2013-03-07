HAIR TREND: Scarlett Johansson works red hair at the White House Dinner

The latest celeb to hit the red hair trend is Scarlett Johansson who showed off her new tresses at the White House Correspondent's Dinner...

Red is the hottest hair trend taking the A-listers by storm, and now Scarlett Johansson joins the freshly dyed ranks of trendsetters Drew Barrymore and Blake Lively.

Wearing her spicy new hue in a centre-parting - also this season's big trend - Scar-Jo added soft vintage-esque curls to her stunning look. She accessorised her new 'do with a wow-worthy jewel-embellished sea-green Elie Saab dress and sparkling Chopard diamonds.

Following fellow A-listers Drew Barrymore and Blake Lively in tinting her tresses, Scarlett's new red hue is the hottest colour of the season, with Mulberry SS11 paving the way for the auburn hair revolution.

We wonder which celeb will be taking the colour change plunge next...

By Tara Gardner