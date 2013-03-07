HAIR TREND: Red-hair rules! Drew Barrymore and Emma Stone tint their tresses...

Still going strong, red hair is the hottest hair trend for summer as seen on Drew Barrymore and Emma Stone...

The red hair trend shows no signs of abating as A-list lovelies Drew Barrymore and Emma Stone are the latest celebs to show-off the hot hue...

At the MTV Movie Awards 2011, former-blonde Emma Stone went back to her red-roots showing off a spicy russet hue, side-swept and beautifully waved. Letting the new colour do all the work, Emma opted for feline eyes and soft pink lip so as to not overdo the look.

Meanwhile, new red-head Drew Barrymore looked stunning at a Chanel Benefit dinner in LA, also working beautiful soft waves with her deeper auburn locks. Glossed lids with long lashes, balanced by a pink chocolate shine lip, added extra warmth, set off against the white of her Chanel dress.

By Tara Gardner

