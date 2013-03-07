HAIR TREND: Pump Up The Volume!

A flurry of frizz flounced down the spring summer runways with crimped, curled and candyflossed locks taking a walk on the wilder side of the season. From the artsy curls created by Guido Palau for Sonia Rykiel to 70s model-inspired fluff for Marc Jacobs, bigger is definitely better when it comes to hair this season.
And it didn't take long for the A-list to start channelling the look with fashion-forward celebs all pumping up the volume on their spring 'dos.
Gwen Stefani hit Cannes 2011 with deliciously fizzed champagne curls, set off against a stunning fluro pink pout, meanwhile Cheryl Cole made her first US X Factor appearance with leonine locks.
Sarah Jessica Parker went for uber uplift on her roots - adding extra height to the hair, while Rihanna for her latest tour went for a super sleek crown contrasting against a wild ponytail of bubbling curls.
Not for the faint-hearted, there are plenty of toned-down ways to try the look for yourself:
- For extra natural volume try blow-drying hair upside down
- Section your hair and try a little back-combing of underneath areas. Brush over top sections and spritz with spray
- For bold waves try hot-stick curlers or heated rollers and then brush out.
- To get full-on frizzy fizz dust off your crimping irons and play with different effects
Make sure to prep hair fully before styling with a heat-protector.
By Tara Gardner