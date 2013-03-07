HAIR TREND: Leona Lewis and Rose Byrne show off their new fringe hairstyles

A hot hair trend for 2011, the humble straight-cut fringe is making a comeback with Leona Lewis and Rose Byrne championing the look

A fun hair trend for 2011, as the 70s have made a comeback for the new season, so too has the heavy-cut fringe, with Leona Lewis and Rose Byrne both spotted on the red carpet working the look.

CELEBS WITH FRINGES

Seen at several glamorous parties in LA over the last week, Leona Lewis showed off her ultra sleek, long locks, with a choppy fringe framing her face.

Meanwhile in New York, Damages actress Rose Byrne also went for the chop, going for a similar sleek, blow-dried look with a long curled under fringe extending over her brows, giving a peek-a-boo effect.

A modern-reworking of 70s fringes, these longer, straight-cut fringes were seen on the Mulberry and Preen SS11 runways, but in choppier and more tousled versions.

If you fancy going for the chop and updating your 'do, top celeb hairdresser Jamie Stevens shares his tips on how to choose a fringe for your faceshape: "A round face needs lots of shape coming onto it, so an angular fringe cut to points over the ears looks great. For a square face, stick with softer fringes, nothing too sharp – rounded cuts with a sweeping fringe is perfect. Long faces really suit any type of fringe, as they act to shorten the face: soft fringes, sweeping, or heavily layered fringes all look fantastic. Oval faces suit most styles, so try any of the latest fringe trends."

Other celebs who've recently joined in on the fringe trend include Sandra Bullock and Taylor Swift, with fringe-veterans Alexa Chung and Kate Moss showing us how to play with partings and texture.

We wonder which celeb will take the fringe-plunge next.

By Tara Gardner