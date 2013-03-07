HAIR TREND: Katy Perry shows off her new red hair!

Katy Perry revealed her stunning new red hair at her perfume launch PURR. But read on to find out her true hair plan...

Known for her lustrous jet black locks, Katy Perry revealed her new red hair at the launch of her latest fragrance PURR in Canada.

CELEBRITY RED HAIR

But the singer revealed on Twitter that the new strawberry blonde shade was not her intended colour: "So I didn't get to the exact color I wanted from being black for so long! 2get to goal I have 2b GINGER for 3WKS"

Another tweet explained: 'If I don't wait 3wks, I'll end up w/no hair or a #pixie90scutw/abarretteinthefront It's okay, I'll get to my secret color(s) soon! #patience."

With any dramatic colour change, it's always best to do this in stages to ensure the least amount of damage and stress to hair - so Katy's clearly doing the right thing.

We actually think this temporary shade suits her - and of course is a hot trend with other A-listers including Emma Stone, Blake Lively and Drew Barrymore.

But we can't wait to see her final 'secret' shade!

GIVE YOUR HAIR A MAKEOVER