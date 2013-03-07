HAIR TREND: Celebs hit the beach-kissed waves look

You know summer is here when celebs hit the beach-kissed waves. The hottest hair trend for the warmer months, SJP, Rachel Bilson and Sienna Miller are already working the look...
A key look on this season's runways, beach-kissed waves were seen at Blumarine in subtle, scrunched ends, while at Anna Sui mid-length waves cascaded from centre-partings. Etro did layers with natural bounce, and Derek Lam did uber natural towel-dried waves.
Putting her unique laidback spin on the trend, Sienna is our go-to celeb for more mussed-up natural looking beachy hair. Working her gorgeous blonde locks into teased-out, textured waves, Sienna takes boho to the beach.
For more tamed beach waves, we're loving Rachel Bilson's 'do. Keeping subtle dip-dyed hues to the hair really helps show off the glossy waves.
The perfect easy-to-do 'do for festivals, summer parties and of course, the beach, whether you choose mussed-up, glossy, or tamed waves, make sure your tresses are in tip-top condition before you start styling.
TOP CELEB HAIRSTYLES FOR SPRING
Get the look with our video - SEE LEFT!
By Tara Gardner