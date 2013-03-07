HAIR TREND: Blake Lively works the red carpet plait

Plaits are a hot hair trend this season and Blake Lively styled her bedhead braid for the Green Lantern premiere

With Diane Kruger paving the way for mussed-up, bedhead braids on the red carpet, hair trendsetter Blake Lively has followed suit with a gloriously tousled take on the trend for her Green Lantern premiere.

Working several strands of differently textured plaits, along with teased out tresses, the bedhead braid rested casually over one shoulder of Blake's stunning white Chanel gown.

A clear rejection of the classic, over-polished red carpet 'do loved by fellow A-listers, Blake and Diane are making waves in the hair department with their laidback and cool approach to styling.

An easy-to-do 'do - this is THE style of the summer. See how to work the plait in our VIDEO - left!

