HAIR TREND: Blake Lively tints her blonde hair red!

Red is the new blonde! Move over Drew Barrymore, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively is the latest celeb to go for red hued hair.
Known for her lustrous blonde locks, this spicy new hue is a big step for Blake and she showed off her stunning new shade with a side-swept, Veronica Lake-waved look as she hit a glamorous bash in New York.
Always on trend, Blake is channelling the hottest hue of the summer, as seen in fiery auburn at Mulberry, flame-red highlights at Issey Miyake, with Rihanna-red at Hakaan.
And now that fashion frontrunners Drew and Blake have taken the plunge, no doubt we'll be seeing red this summer...
By Tara Gardner