HAIR TREND: Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba all do poker straight hair on the red carpet

With dip-dyed, soft, volumous waves dominating the celeb hair circuit this year, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba have gone for a sleeker more 90s minimalist, block colour look for their most recent red carpet outings.

While Angelina Jolie was pictured at the U.S premiere of The Tourist with tousled, bouffant hair, by the time she reached the German premiere, she had reached for the straightening irons and wore her tresses centre-parted, richer hued and flawlessly sleek.

Meanwhile at the premiere of her new movie Country Strong, Gwyneth Paltrow also worked the sleek, straight hair look, with her blonde locks sharply parted and worn loose and poker straight.

And just a day later, Jessica Alba took to the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie Little Fockers, sporting an immaculately slick centre-parted midi-bob, gently curled under at the ends.

With sleek, silky locks on the Spring Summer 2011 runways of Roland Mouret, Rodarte, Tory Burch and Narciso Rodriguez - we reckon we'll all be reaching for the smoothing serums come the new season!

By Tara Gardner