HAIR TREND ALERT: Hilary Duff gets a fringe!

Hilary Duff is the latest celeb to work the hot SS11 hair trend - the mighty fringe!

We've been saying it for some time now - the fringe is a big trend for SS11 and the latest celeb to take the cool hair plunge is Hilary Duff.

Showing off her new 'do on Twitter, Hilary explained: "New moon... new me!"

After the chop was complete, she tweeted: "A success! Thank god you guys love it makes me feel so good!"

Joining Hilary in the bangs-a-thon is Brit singer Leona Lewis, who recently went for a straight cut fringe, while Damages star Rose Byrne has been seen sporting a more 70s inspired shaggy style recently.

And with fringes seen on the spring summer runways at Christian Dior, Charles Anastase, Preen and Peter Som - no doubt we'll be seeing more celebs taking the trend-plunge once the warm weather hits.

By Tara Gardner