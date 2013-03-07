Hair trend alert: Get next season’s top-knot now!

If there’s one thing to be said about Mr Marc Jacobs it’s his ability to put the fun into fashion (just ask the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna who was seen lapping up Jacob’s latest collection at New York Fashion Week). And what with us struggling recessionistas having to fight the debt/end of summer blues, a spot of (free!) feel-good fashion has never been so welcomed.

There’s nothing Jacobs loves more than a good outfit topping; be it the bunny ears at Louis Vuitton that have sprang up on a famous head or two from the likes of Lily Allen to the Olsen twins to the disco diva quiffs at Marc Jacobs A/W09 (Rhianna is a fan), fluted frills, underwear as outerwear, pouffy shoulders and oversized bows.

At his main line collection this week die-hard Marc Jacob fans were treated to an opulent collection that was half parisienne coquette, half Japanese with nods still evidently directed at the 80’s - the good old days "when getting dressed up was such a joy."

Saucy underwear, Pierrot ruffles, sequins and Kabuki-style make-up was all firmly topped with tight little top-knots rolled high on the crown (and did we see a scrunchie or two?). This carefree and oh-so-cutesy trend is the perfect outfit topping, sure to inject bounce to all your ensembles.

So, throw your hands up in the air like you just don’t care and get this season’s look now with a tight top-knot. It’s free, it’s funky and extremely handy for girls on the go; scrape it up, grip it and team with a slick of siren red lippy for a look so next season it hurts.

