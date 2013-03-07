HAIR TREAT: Party perfect blow dries from GHD

GHD's new Styling Sessions blow dries will give your hair the ultimate glam-over for party season and are available in salons from 1 December

If like us you've been experiencing serious hair-envy every time the new GHD ads have appeared on screen then your in luck! GHD and HOB salons have collaborated to bless us all with lustrous party locks this December.

SEE PARTY HAIR IDEAS HERE

With five styles to choose from there's a look to suit all locks, from the luxe leading lady waves that are featured in the new ad to the volumous backcombed vixen up-do. All created using the new Gold Classic styler you'll be transformed in a flash and ready to look the belle of the christmas ball!

All blow dries check in at £28 and are available this December at HOB salons in Camden, Baker Street and Leeds. Now, which style to choose...

By Hayley Spencer