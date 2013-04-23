Hair tips: The chin-skimming sleek bob

Love Karlie Kloss’s short hairstyle? Get tips from Sassoon's UK Creative Director on how to achieve her super glossy bob at home…

We’ve been lusting over Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss’s chin-skimming bob for many weeks now, as it’s one of the chicest celebrity hairstyles we’ve seen in a while.

Bob hairstyles are having a moment, with everyone from Nicole Richie to Marion Cotillard and Emily Blunt working a selection of long, textured and sleek bobs.

The chin-skimming bob is one of the hottest hairstyles of the season, so we’ve asked Bruce Masefield, Sassoon's UK Creative Director to get tips on the best ways to style Karlie Kloss inspired bobs at home.

“Soft layers make Karlie Kloss’s bob effortlessly sexy and oh-so feminine. If you’re more of a minimal sleek girl- think flat, centre parted, with a super glossy finish, you can still go for the Kloss crop. Use a cherry-sized amount of Sassoon Professional Diamond Polish along your fingers before using them to smooth partings. A strong parting takes a style from straight to super- straight adding definition and framing beautiful cheek bones. "

