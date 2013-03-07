HAIR TIPS: Get ready for the new year with our top celeb hair how-tos

If Cheryl Cole's latest brunette hair has caught your eye, or you want Angelina Jolie's lustrous long locks, then look no further!
InStyle's team of expert hairstylists and colourists - many of whom work with the stars themselves - have been busy re-creating the celebs' hairstyles into easy step-by-step guides for you to try yourself.
From Leighton Meester's fabulous waves to Alexa Chung's slick and short bob, there's a celeb 'do to suit all.
Packed with tips and haircare advice from the experts, it's the perfect way to get A-list hair.