HAIR SECRET: Penelope Cruz wears a fake fringe!

Now you see it, now you don't - Penelope Cruz is the latest celeb to work the fake fringe for some of her red carpet appearances...

Fringes are a big hair trend for spring/summer 2011, but if you're not willing to take the hair plunge, make like Penelope Cruz and fake it!

For her gorgeous appearance on the Pirates of the Caribbean On Stranger Tides premiere at Cannes Film Festival, Pen went for a delicate up-do complete with face-flattering fringe. The Audrey Hepburn-esque look was created by Penelope's hairstylist Andy LeCompte who created a bespoke fringe especially for the stunning actress.

A fab way to try out a new 'do - without the commitment of actually going for the chop - we reckon Pen will spark a trend for clip-in fringes this summer.

Hilary Duff, Leona Lewis and Rose Byrne are just a few of the latest celebs loving their fringes.

If you are thinking of going for the chop, celeb hairdresser Jamie Stevens has this advice: "A round face needs lots of shape coming onto it, so an angular fringe cut to points over the ears looks great. For a square face, stick with softer fringes, nothing too sharp – rounded cuts with a sweeping fringe is perfect. Long faces really suit any type of fringe, as they act to shorten the face: soft fringes, sweeping, or heavily layered fringes all look fantastic. Oval faces suit most styles, so try any of the latest fringe trends."

By Tara Gardner