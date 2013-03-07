Hair saviour: Alterna’s new Caviar Repairx collection

All hail the hair saviour of the moment… Alterna’s new Caviar Repairx haircare collection! Proven to reduce hair breakage by 95%, the amazing products target and improve strength, frizz control, softness and shine.

SEE MORE HAIR NEWS

If, like us, your hair has suffered from over-styling and colouring during the festive period and needs some TLC, the products are the ideal solution as they feature a proprietary technology that targets damage at the microscopic level, repairing each strand of hair.

SHOP ALTERNA HAIRCARE PRODUCTS

Our favourite product? The intensely nourishing Micro-Bead Fill & Fix Treatment Masque! A deeply reparative hair treatment which fully restores hair and leaves it looking super-shiny and feeling ultra-soft. Plus you only need a 50p-size piece to work through damp hair, so it lasts for months! A definite must-buy!

Thinking of going for the chop? Watch the video below for short hair inspiration...