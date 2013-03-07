Hair saviour: Alterna’s new Caviar Repairx collection

by: Sinead O'Donoghue
7 Mar 2013

We’re seriously loving the new products from Alterna’s Caviar Repairx collection…

All hail the hair saviour of the moment… Alterna’s new Caviar Repairx haircare collection! Proven to reduce hair breakage by 95%, the amazing products target and improve strength, frizz control, softness and shine.

If, like us, your hair has suffered from over-styling and colouring during the festive period and needs some TLC, the products are the ideal solution as they feature a proprietary technology that targets damage at the microscopic level, repairing each strand of hair.

Our favourite product? The intensely nourishing Micro-Bead Fill & Fix Treatment Masque! A deeply reparative hair treatment which fully restores hair and leaves it looking super-shiny and feeling ultra-soft. Plus you only need a 50p-size piece to work through damp hair, so it lasts for months! A definite must-buy!

Thinking of going for the chop? Watch the video below for short hair inspiration...

 

 

