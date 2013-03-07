HAIR NEWS: Nicole Richie chops off her long layers!

Spotted leaving an LA salon, Nicole Richie has swapped her sleek tresses for a more mussed-up style

From brunette boho waves to side-swept bobs, Nicole Richie is no stranger to trying out a new hair style and the designer mum is the latest A-lister to opt for a more mussed-up style, chopping of her Paris Fashion Week tresses at famed LA salon, Andy Lecompte.

While we loved Nicole’s super-sleek locks on the Louis Vuitton front row at Paris Fashion Week, the shorter style with va-va-voom volume and a thick choppy fringe works with Nicole’s edgier look perfectly.

And with Alexa Chung and Kate Moss for hair style company, Nicole's is definitely a look to try at home!