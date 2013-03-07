HAIR NEWS: January Jones works asymmetric bob hairstyle!

Move over Betty Draper, January Jones shows off her modern new 'do - a sweeping bob hairstyle…

Firmly back on the style circuit, Mad Men star January Jones has been wowing with her stunning post-baby looks on the promo tour for the show.

HAIR TREND: BOLD BOBS

Pictured a few weeks back with candy-floss pink highlights, January's latest 'do brings the bob firmly into modern-day. Moving away from her usual one-length style, Jan added extra volume and wow-factor with an asymmetric, side-parted bob sweeping across her face with a longer front section. Delicate waves at the the tips gave the look a glamorous edge.

Modelling the new look at the Met Opera opening in New York, January went for all-out drama in a stunning YSL dress.

Versatile, chic and oh-so cool, this is THE hairstyle we'll be working for the summer season.

