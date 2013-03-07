HAIR NEWS: Glee star Dianna Agron gets her hair cut short!

Known for her trademark long blonde cheerleader locks, Glee star Dianna Agron goes for the chop with a new short haircut!

Gorgeous Glee star Dianna Agron has lopped off her lustrous blonde locks in favour of a shorter, choppier hairdo.

Filming the cut of her dramatic new 'do for her Tumblr account, Dianna asked her stylist " Is it going to be too short?" but her worries were quickly snipped away as a stunning short bob started to emerge.

Dianna gave the new cut her own seal of approval gushing to the camera "I'm so happy!"

And with Glee season two wrapped, perhaps the I Am Number Four star fancied going a little bit more grown-up with her new look.

We're loving what we're seeing so far!

By Tara Gardner

