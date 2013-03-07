HAIR NEWS: Emma Watson shows off new long hairstyle!

When it comes to celebrity hairstyles, few can pull off the pixie crop better than Harry Potter star Emma Watson. But now the actress has been spotted sporting ultra long new locks. Is this a permanent look for Emma?

Emma's new wow-worthy mane is in fact for her latest movie The Bling Ring - directed by Sofia Coppola and co-starring Kirsten Dunst. Her first real foray into Hollywood, Emma's post-HP image is given an LA makeover for the movie where she plays a member of a Hollywood Hills burglar gang who target celebrities and rob their homes.

Spotted on set with a glossy new 'do, a Birkin bag and temporary tattoo, this is Emma as we've never seen her before!

