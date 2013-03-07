HAIR MAKEOVER: Vanessa Hudgens goes short!

Vanessa Hudgens wowed at the Captain America premiere to reveal she's chopped off her locks for a newly cropped hair do!

Having spotted Vanessa Hudgens sporting a shorter style on the set of new movie Gimme Shelter, we questioned whether the High School Musical starlet had gone for the chop or was just wearing a wig. However, a stunning appearance at the Captain America premiere has confirmed it's a new hair style for the smouldering star.

Speaking to Access Hollywood from the red carpet, Vanessa admitted: "I'm still getting used to it. Honestly, I kind of feel like a soccer mom, but we¹re going to let that go. There's nothing wrong with soccer moms, but I'm only 22!"

But with Emma Watson going for the gamine look too, we wonder who'll be next to get the crop!