Christina Hendricks opts for an oh-so pretty hairstyle at Ginger and Rosa film screening in LA

Ginger and Rosa star Christina Hendricks looked every bit the screen siren at the AFI Fest 2012 in LA, styling her hair into a demure ‘30s-style updo.

Wowing the crowds in an embellished LBD, Christina swept her flame red tresses to the side, letting tendrils loose, before pinning her hair back into a modern take on a ‘30s-style updo. A glitzy black hair accessory added extra appeal. Do try this at home!

