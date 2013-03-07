Hair Idol: Rachel McAdams goes from quiff to retro waves

As Rachel McAdams promotes Sherlock Holmes it's not just her hot frocks that are wowing us... It's her amazing hairstyles…

If you weren't quite sure what the hot hairstyles of 2010 were going to be, look no further than Rachel McAdams for inspiration. The actress has worked four of this year's most-wanted hair 'dos at each of her red carpet appearances as she promotes Sherlock Holmes.

The hairstyle that first got us talking was Rachel's chunky plait. Worn with a dishevelled quiff, the lengths of her hair were braided into a roughed-up plait worn over one shoulder. It was the ideal hair 'do to modernise her floor-length goddess gown.

Next up was the glam ponytail; the perfect compliment to her little black dress at the New York premiere. After all, you can't do anything less than faultless hair in New York, capital of the blow out! With her fringe side-swept and the lengths of her low ponytail curled into glamorous waves, the look was all classic sophistication.

This week Rachel wowed on the Berlin red carpet in Alberta Ferretti's one-shouldered teal gown and she harked right back to old school Hollywood glamour, giving her hair a Marilyn Monroe makeover with a sideparted style and glossy retro curls. She took the vintage look to its ultimate conclusion with perfect red lips and rouge-noir nails.

And finally, last night, the star pulled an unexpected hairstyle out of the bag as appeared in Madrid working an on-trend, edgy look with a sky-high quiff.

Rachel is without a doubt our new hair idol... We just can't decide whether to star backcombing or reach for the hair curlers…!

By Pat McNulty