HAIR HOW-TOs: Find out how to get Kristen Stewart's latest up-do and Cheryl Cole's X Factor plait!

Fancy a new hairstyle? Get celeb-inspired with our expert step-by-step hairstyle guides and get the celeb look yourself!

It's been a busy week for fab celebrity hairstyles! From Kimberley Walsh's massive top-bun, to Cheryl Cole's X Factor fishtail plait and Kristen Stewart's wow-worthy loose up-do, we can't get enough of the innovative A-list styling!

HOW TO GET CELEB HAIR

So to help you get these super styles yourself, we've got our panel of some of the country's top celebrity hairstylists here to offer you their step-by-step guides.

Choose from Alexa Chung's tousled 'do, SJP's centre-parted waves, Angelina Jolie's vintage-esque up-do and Kate Moss' effortlessly undone style, plus loads more!

Regularly added to as the new celeb hairstyles roll in, remember to keep checking back to find your fave celeb 'do.

SEE ALL THE CELEB HAIR HOW-TOS!

By Tara Gardner