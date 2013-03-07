Hair how-to: work the perfect top knot with this exclusive video!

Want to know how to get a glam top-knot? Check out this exclusive hair video from Headmasters...

Want a new weekend hair look? The experts at Headmasters have given us the lowdown on how to get a top knot hairstyle that’s perfect for partying.

Check out this exclusive video where Aaron Carlo from the Headmasters Pro Session Team, gives us his top tips on creating a va-va-voom look.

Aaron says: "Backstage, on shoots and in the salon I always cocktail products together, it will allow you to tackle two issues at once. I love mixing Headmasters Big Glam Hair XXL Volumising Cream at the roots and Headmasters Colour Brilliance Super Smooth Blow-dry Cream through the mid-lengths and ends for a gorgeous blow-dry with guts at the roots but super-swishy at the ends."

Headmasters Big Glam Hair and Colour Brilliance are available exclusively from Tesco & Headmasters salons.