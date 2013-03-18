Hair how-to video: Long hairstyle ideas

Need hair inspiration? We’ve picked the best celebrity hairstyles for long hair to try at home…

From Kate Middleton’s glamourous updos to Jessica Alba’s tumbling waves and Cheryl Cole’s bouffant ponytails, we’ve picked the most gorgeous celebrity hairstyle for long hair to try at home…

