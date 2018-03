Create perfect bouncy waves at home with our hair how-to video

Big and bouncy waves are a firm favourite with celebrity hair icons including Cheryl Cole, Miranda Kerr and Kate Middleton.

SEE AUTUMN WINTER 2012'S HOTTEST HAIR TRENDS

Adding instant glamour to any outfit, it’s easy to see why designers, celebrities and stylists rely on the ultra-feminine hairstyle time and time again!

WATCH MORE BEAUTY HOW-TOS

Want to bring out your inner Cheryl? Get tips on how to create bouncy curls and a big volume blow-dry at home with our hair how-to video!