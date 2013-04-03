Hair how-to: The waterfall braid

Need easy hair inspiration? Watch our hair how-to video to learn how to create a stunning waterfall braid in just three steps…

With party season well underway we've hooked up with Charles Worthington Art Team Director, Marc Trinder, to show you how to recreate this season's top hair trends for your night out.

Watch our video as Marc shows us how to recreate the stunning waterfall braid in less than five minutes.

We guarantee your fellow party guests will be begging to know how you did it.

To book your Catwalk Master Class with Marc Trinder at 7 Percy Street, London W1T 1DH, call 020 7631 1370. Prices start at £47.