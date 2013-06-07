Hair how-to: The Roksanda Ilincic nape knot

Get expert tips on how to create Roksanda Ilincic's catwalk knot at home in minutes from the Charles Worthington team…

Whether you’re going to a wedding, after work drinks or a night out with friends, Roksanda Ilincic’s Nape Knot updo will add effortless glamour to any outfit or occasion.

SEE MORE HAIR HOW-TOS



Created by the Charles Worthington team for Roksanda Ilincic's Autumn Winter 2013 fashion show, the super chic knot was inspired by Helena Bonham Carter's gothic, grungy looks. Charles Worthington Art Team Director, Marc Trinder, explained the hairstyle choice backstage saying: "The Nape Knot is perfectly suited to the Autumn Winter 2013 woman who wants to hint at her inner femme fatale.”

WEDDING HAIRSTYLE IDEAS





Easy to master and surprising quick to recreate, Marc Trinder has revealed the secrets behind creating this chic hairstyle at home….

HAIR UPDOS: GET INSPIRATION FROM THE A-LIST



Get the look:



- Create a centre part and smooth hair back into a very low ponytail on the nape of the neck using Charles Worthington's Front Row Big Hair Volume Mousse.

- Contrasting the severity of the front section, backcomb the tail of the ponytail.

- Twist the length of the tail before wrapping it around the base of the pony to create a knot.

- Secure the knots with pins, allowing the tips to escape out to one side.

- Use the palm of your hand to gently massage the knot and allow flyaway strands to escape..

- Finally, spray the Charles Worthington Front Row Forever Lasting Hairspray onto your fingertips then use them to smooth the hair at the parting.

To book your London Fashion Week Master Class with Marc Tinder at 7 Percy Street, London W1T 1DH, call 020 7631 1370. Prices start at £63.

Find out how to create a Halo braid, below...