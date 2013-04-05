Hair how-to: The perfect wedding updo

Learn how to create the perfect wedding updo with tips from the experts at Headmasters…

Need some hair inspiration for a day of nuptials? Whether you’re celebrating your big day, being a bridesmaid or you're simply a guest, we’ve teamed up with Headmasters to show you how to create the perfect wedding hairstyle.

WEDDING HAIRSTYLES



Dressy but super easy to create, it’s no wonder that top knot hairstyles are a favourite with everyone from Nicole Richie to Victoria Beckham and Jessica Alba.

BRIDAL HAIRSTYLES

Find out how to add an elegant touch to any wedding outfit with top knot how-to tips from the experts at Headmasters…

