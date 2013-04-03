Hair How To: The Dressy Top Knot

We met up with hair styling experts at Headmasters to talk topknot hairstyles. The most versatile of hairstyles, for weddings, parties or work, this oh-so-chic sleek topknot is perfect for every 'do. Find out how to recreate a dressy topknot with the tips below…
- Blow-dry the hair smooth, away from the hairline, keeping the brush close to the head. Create a deep middle parting to one side and spritz with L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni-art Air Fix for extra hold.
- Sweep the hair into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck, leaving a section of hair above the ear free.
- Tie the hair into a knot and pin upwards around the base.
- Smooth the ends and tuck into a knot, using L’Oréal Professionnel Mythic Oil for a super sleek finish.
- Loosely pin the free section above the ear into the bun to give the knot some added interest. Finally, apply a light mist of L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni-art Crystal Gloss over the knot for added shine.
Book with Headmasters at www.headmasters.com
