Hair How To: The Dressy Top Knot

Want the perfect dressy top knot? Our experts show you how to master this tricky top knot hairstyle with these easy steps...

We met up with hair styling experts at Headmasters to talk topknot hairstyles. The most versatile of hairstyles, for weddings, parties or work, this oh-so-chic sleek topknot is perfect for every 'do. Find out how to recreate a dressy topknot with the tips below…

- Blow-dry the hair smooth, away from the hairline, keeping the brush close to the head. Create a deep middle parting to one side and spritz with L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni-art Air Fix for extra hold.

- Sweep the hair into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck, leaving a section of hair above the ear free.

- Tie the hair into a knot and pin upwards around the base.

- Smooth the ends and tuck into a knot, using L’Oréal Professionnel Mythic Oil for a super sleek finish.

- Loosely pin the free section above the ear into the bun to give the knot some added interest. Finally, apply a light mist of L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni-art Crystal Gloss over the knot for added shine.

